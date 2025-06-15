Vedanta supports new satellite hospital

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium has supported extensive renovation of the old District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Jharsuguda, which was reopened this week as a new Satellite Hospital. Vedanta also donated 25 hospital beds to help enhance patient care capacity and support the government hospital in delivering effective healthcare services.

The opening of the Satellite Hospital, which is located at Mangal Bazaar, Jharsuguda, marks a significant step toward expanding accessible and reliable healthcare for local residents.

Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operation Officer Sunil Gupta said, “At Vedanta, we believe that access to quality healthcare is a cornerstone of community development. Our long-term commitment to the Satellite Hospital, Jharsuguda, is part of our larger endeavour to strengthen the region’s healthcare infrastructure and ensure that essential medical services are within reach of every individual.” Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, “Vedanta Aluminium’s commitment to reopening and strengthening the Satellite Hospital in Jharsuguda exemplifies the vital role of corporate partnerships in enhancing public healthcare.” Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy said, “Vedanta Aluminium has been a committed partner in the growth and development of Jharsuguda. Their contribution to the District Satellite Hospital will significantly enhance the quality of patient care.” Jharsuguda District Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane said, “This support from Vedanta Aluminium will go a long way in boosting the infrastructure of our district healthcare services.”