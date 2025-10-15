Live
Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer, Known For Portraying Karna In Mahabharat, Passes Away After Cancer Battle
Highlights
- Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has passed away after battling cancer.
- CINTAA confirmed his demise and announced cremation details in Mumbai.
Veteran television actor Pankaj Dheer, best remembered for his powerful portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra’s iconic TV series Mahabharat, has passed away after battling cancer. His demise was confirmed by the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA). In an official statement, CINTAA expressed deep sorrow, announcing that the cremation would take place on October 15, 2025, at 4:30 pm near Pawan Hans in Vile Parle (West), Mumbai.
Throughout his career, Dheer remained one of television’s most admired faces. Reflecting on his Mahabharat days in an earlier interview, he recalled the challenges of shooting under tough conditions — working without vanity vans, using a single toilet shared by dozens, and enduring the discomfort of heavy metal costumes. He even shared that he narrowly escaped injury during a dangerous chariot scene and once required surgery after being struck by an arrow near his eye.
Pankaj Dheer is survived by his son, actor Nikitin Dheer. Fans and industry colleagues have been posting heartfelt tributes on social media, remembering his contributions to Indian television and cinema.
