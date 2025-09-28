Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to visit Bihar today

New Delhi: The Vice President of India, C.P. Radhakrishnan, will be on a day-long visit to Bihar on Sunday, during which he will attend key cultural and spiritual engagements.

As part of his official itinerary, the Vice President will serve as the Chief Guest at the closing session of the third edition of 'Unmesh – International Literature Festival' in Patna. The festival has become a significant platform for literary exchange and cultural dialogue, bringing together writers, poets, and intellectuals from across India and the world.

"During his visit, the Vice President will grace the valedictory session of the third edition of Unmesha – International Literature Festival in Patna, as the Chief Guest. The Vice President will also visit Shri Chamunda Devi Mandir at Katra, Muzaffarpur," Vice President's Secretariat mentioned in a press release.

In addition to his participation in the literary event, the Vice President will also visit the revered Shri Chamunda Devi Temple in Katra, located in the Muzaffarpur district, where he is scheduled to offer prayers. His arrival in Katra is expected at around 1.00 p.m. A dedicated helipad has been constructed near Bhadayee Chowk, approximately three kilometres south of the temple, adjacent to NH-527C, to facilitate his arrival by helicopter.

In preparation for the Vice President’s visit, the Muzaffarpur district administration has undertaken extensive arrangements. The temple premises and surrounding roads have been cleaned and repaired, and the temple has been adorned with decorative banners and traditional bandanwars. Authorities have also erected barricades on both sides of the approach roads to control crowd movement and ensure security.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate and SSP Sushil Kumar, conducted thorough inspections on Saturday. Two helicopters were used to conduct aerial test runs, and access routes were cleared of obstructions, including makeshift huts along the path.

Residents are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Vice President.