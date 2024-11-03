Vijay chairs meeting of TVK leaders to finalise roadmap for his statewide tour

Chennai: Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay chaired a meeting with the office bearers of his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters here on Sunday.

According to insiders, the meeting, which is underway at the party headquarters, is focusing on finalising the roadmap for Vijay’s upcoming statewide tour, set to begin in December.

TVK sources said that Vijay held private discussions with senior party leaders, including his close confidant and party General Secretary Bussy Anand, a former MLA from Puducherry.

Vijay’s yatra is expected to kick off on December 2, starting in Coimbatore and culminating with a large public gathering in Tirunelveli on December 27. During the tour, the actor-turned-politician aims to connect with people across Tamil Nadu, sharing his vision and gathering public opinion along the way.

The meeting also reportedly touched on strategies to counter political rivals, such as Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman, who had criticised Vijay when he described his new party’s ideology as a blend of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism at a rally at Vikkaravandi last week.

Seeman, a staunch advocate of Tamil nationalism, called this combination incompatible, stating: "This is very wrong, bro. You either stand on that side or this side. Standing in the middle risks getting run over". He argued that those genuinely committed to Tamil nationalism often face personal sacrifices, even from family, and accused Vijay of political posturing. Seeman has previously denounced Dravidianism as opposed to Tamil nationalism, language, and culture.

Vijay’s rally at Vikkaravandi attracted over 300,000 attendees, a notable event in Tamil Nadu politics.

During the rally, he criticised both the DMK and the BJP, labelling the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as a political one. Vijay accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits the "Dravidian" identity for personal gain, while condemning the BJP for divisive politics.

In response, DMK leader and State Law Minister S. Raghupathy dismissed Vijay and TVK as the "C team" of the BJP.

BJP's Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad suggested that Vijay, rather than stirring up political passions, should prioritise the welfare of the people. He also encouraged Vijay to recognise the support he has received from multiple political factions, including the BJP, as he embarks on his political journey.

Vijay’s political profile has been on the rise since his fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of 169 seats it contested in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections. In contrast, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s NTK did not secure any seats. This success has added weight to Vijay’s growing influence in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.