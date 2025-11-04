Vijayvargiya targets madrasas

Live
Indore: Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday alleged that many madrasas had transformed from “centres of faith to centres of conspiracy”, and said the state government must enact stricter rules for their management.
He was speaking to reporters a day after police recovered counterfeit currency with face value of more than Rs 19 lakh from a madrasa in Paithiya village of Khandwa district. “The discovery of counterfeit currency from this madrasa is alarming. Complaints are also being received about several other madrasas. Many madrasas were certainly centres of devotion earlier, but now have become centres of conspiracy. Instead of providing education, many outsiders are entering madrasas and creating a feeling of separatism and conducting illegal activities,” he claimed.
Vijayvargiya urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to enact stricter rules for the management of madrasas in the state.