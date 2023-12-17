Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra gains momentum: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra -- initiated to make India a developed nation and provide the benefits of schemes to the people promptly -- is gaining momentum day-by-day.

He said that the ‘Modi ki guarantee ki gadi’ is becoming a powerful medium to bring the benefits of schemes to the common man.

He said that the officers concerned are responsible for ensuring that all government schemes reach the last of the citizens.

The Chief Minister -- through video conferencing -- held a meeting with state officials while MP Nayab Singh Saini also joined the meeting.

“We have integrated the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra with the Jan Samvad so that people can benefit from both central and state welfare schemes and also ensure the prompt resolution of their issues and complaints,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the presence of senior officers from every department should be ensured at the events -- organised during the yatra -- so that the concerns of the citizens are addressed immediately.

He said that officials up to the rank of sub-divisional officers (SDOs) from the Power Department should be present in the programs to ensure that there are no issues related to electricity.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that garbage heaps should not be visible in cities, and the district administration should ensure this.

“From next week, the CM's team or officers should conduct a surprise inspection of the cities, and if garbage is found, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister was apprised that in Haryana over 11.19 lakh people are connected with the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra-Jan Samvad and this number is increasing every day.

An official statement said that during the yatra, programs are being organised in 1,871 gram panchayats and 51 urban areas.

“In these programs, people are being informed about government schemes, and applications are being collected from them on the spot. Special attention is also being given to health checkups,” the statement said.