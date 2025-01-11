Live
Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue kicks off
New Delhi: The Department of Youth Affairs, under the leadership of Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya kicked off the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue at Bharat Mandapam on Friday and is set to see an exciting array of activities over the next three days.
The event aims to provide a unique platform for the youth to present innovative solutions for Viksit Bharat. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to X to inform that the event will facilitate bright and talented youths from across the nation to present their visionary ideas for a Viksit Bharat to PM Modi.
