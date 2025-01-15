Village Girl to IAS Officer: The Inspirational Story of Divya Tanwar

Divya Tanwar worked really hard to become an IAS officer, one of the most prestigious and responsible jobs in India. She showed that with hard work and never giving up, you can reach your dreams.

Divya was born in a small village called Nimbi in Haryana. When she was young, her father passed away, and her family didn’t have much money. But her mother, Babita, worked hard to ensure Divya and her siblings could study and go to school.

Divya studied in government schools and later went to Navodaya Vidyalaya. She worked hard and was very smart. After finishing her science degree, Divya decided to become an IAS officer and began preparing for the tough UPSC exam.

Most students go to special classes to prepare for the UPSC exam, but Divya studied by herself. She used the internet and practice tests to learn. Her hard work paid off when she took the UPSC exam in 2021, and she became one of the youngest IPS officers in India. She scored very well and got a rank of 438.

Even though Divya did well in her first exam, she wanted to do even better. So, she studied more and took the exam again in 2022. This time, Divya worked even harder and got a rank of 105. She became an IAS officer, which was her big dream.

Now, Divya Tanwar is working as an IAS officer in Manipur. Her story shows that even if life is tough, you can still reach your goals if you keep working hard and never give up.

Divya Tanwar’s journey is very inspiring. She shows us that no matter where we come from, we can achieve great things with hard work, determination, and belief in ourselves.