‘Virasat se vikas ki ore’: Delhi Assembly marks 100 days with Visionary Report Card

New Delhi: In a grand ceremony held today, the Delhi Legislative Assembly unveiled its 'Report Card' marking the completion of the first 100 days of its 8th term. The report highlights key achievements, innovative initiatives, and a people-centric legislative approach aimed at inclusive growth.

The event was graced by Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, who attended as the Chief Guest. Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, presided over the ceremony, joined on stage by Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and Chief Whip Abhay Verma.

In his address, Malhotra praised the Delhi Assembly’s functioning and commended the report card as a “reflection of noteworthy accomplishments.” He lauded the report’s theme, ‘Virasat se Vikas ki Ore’ and fondly recalled his early days in public service under the mentorship of Speaker Vijender Gupta, whose discipline and dedication, he said, continue to inspire his parliamentary work.

The Union Minister also noted a positive shift in the Assembly's proceedings over the past 100 days. “The sessions have remained orderly and disruption-free, which was uncommon earlier. Gupta has strengthened democratic practices by ensuring equal opportunity for the opposition and maintaining the dignity of the House,” he said. He further described the Assembly building as a “living heritage” that must be preserved for future generations.

Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized the Assembly’s commitment to transparency, sustainable growth, and cultural preservation, stating that the report card goes beyond legislative statistics to showcase a progressive and citizen-focused legislative culture.

Among the key accomplishments of the past 100 days was the successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), which enabled the Assembly to transition to a completely paperless format—an important step toward digital governance. In support of environmental sustainability, the Assembly also laid the foundation for a 500-kilowatt solar power plant, reinforcing its move toward green energy practices.

Additionally, the traditional Assembly library was transformed into a Digital Knowledge Center, providing better access to legislative resources. A comprehensive plan has also been initiated for the conservation of the Assembly’s architectural and historical heritage, ensuring that its legacy is preserved for future generations.

The report card also outlined several initiatives designed to promote engagement and excellence within and beyond the legislative environment. These included the introduction of the "Best Legislator Award" to recognize outstanding performance among MLAs, as well as orientation programs for newly elected legislators to help them understand procedural and policy matters.