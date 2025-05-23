  • Menu
VIT, TNMGRMU sign MoU for research on AI-driven healthcare

Chennai: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) and Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University (TNMGRMU) has entered into a partnership to foster collaborative research in the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to formalise this initiative that includes: cooperation in teaching, joint research, socially conscious product design and technology transfer.

The MoU was signed by Dr G V Selvam, Vice-President, VIT, and Dr K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of TNMGRMU in the presence of Dr T Thyagarajan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of VIT Chennai, Dr S P Thyagarajan, Advisor to Chancellor and Dr K Sivasangeetha, Registrar of TNMGRMU.

The MoU focuses on fostering joint research at national and international levels, PhD supervision, submission of R&D proposals, joint publications, development of new technologies and joint patent filing.

In addition, the agreement promotes clinical validation processes, ethical clearances, and other collaborative activities that support translational research and innovation.

