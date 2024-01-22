Live
Just In
Vote for any party, but not in the name of religion: Abhishek Banerjee
Kolkata : Trinamool Congress national General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday issued an appeal to the people of West Bengal to vote for any political party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, but not in the name of religion.
“You can vote for the Trinamool Congress or CPI(M), or for Congress or for the BJP. But do not vote in the name of religion. Rather vote in the name of the services provided to you. Neither the Prime Minister nor the President, neither the Chief Minister nor the Governor is ultimate in democracy. Only people say the final word in democracy,” Banerjee said while speaking at the end of the 'Harmony Rally' organised by the party that started from Hazra Crossing and concluded at the Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing.
The Trinamool leader also said that the people of West Bengal should remember before voting the kind of deprivation they faced from the Union government following the refusal of the latter in releasing central funds under different centrally-sponsored schemes.
“No leader, however big he might be, will not be able to hold back your legitimate views if you vote keeping in mind the issues like 100-day jobs scheme under MGNREGA or housing scheme for the poor,” Banerjee said. He also said that Trinamool always believes pro-people issues while doing its politics.
“We never do politics over religion. Some people are saying that Hindus are in danger, while some are saying that Muslims are in danger. We are saying that the entire Hindustan is in danger,” he said.