Want UP to be growth engine of new India, say TN entrepreneurs

Chennai: In what comes as another achievement ahead of the GIS-23, a large number of South Indian industrialists attended the Business to Government meeting held on Monday at the ITC Grand Chola, where they hailed Uttar Pradesh as a state with enormous investment potential. The entrepreneurs who attended the meeting were enthusiastic about investment prospects in UP.

Some expressed a desire to invest in the transportation services that would link the religious cities of Uttar Pradesh, while others expressed a desire to invest in the higher education sector.

In addition, entrepreneurs expressed enthusiasm for investments in the defence sector, financial services, hotel and distilleries, renewable energy, health care, and sugar mill industries.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh has seen a lot of spectacular and creative development work in recent years, the entrepreneurs said that this was the first time a government in Uttar Pradesh has taken the initiative to include business people from Tamil Nadu as partners in the state's development.

Additionally, the entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu want to see Uttar Pradesh act as the growth engine of New India. Investors have termed the recently held Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi as a very positive effort to bring the two states closer to each other. Experience of working with the Yogi govt has been pleasant

Amarnath, an entrepreneur running Patterson Energy in the field of plastic waste management, said that his company is already working in UP. "Our company is working in the field of plastic waste management in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation in Mathura. For this, a plant has also been set up in Mathura. Our experience of working with the Yogi government has been very pleasant."

Additionally, he noted that establishing an industry requires a variety of approvals, which was previously a difficult task in Uttar Pradesh. "However, it has become much simpler now to obtain any

form of permission from the Yogi government", he remarked.

According to Amarnath, "Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a lot of developments on various fronts in the recent times. Creative work is being done in every field in the state. We are prepared to make significant investments in Uttar Pradesh in the area of plastic waste management.

Managing Director of Cetex Petrochemicals described his meeting with the ministers and officials of the Yogi government as a 'great experience' and said: "Uttar Pradesh has enormous potential in the chemical sector after Gujarat and Maharashtra. Our company wishes to invest in the petrochemicals sector in UP. Two large petrochemical plants are located in the large state of UP. The business greatly benefits from UP's closeness to New Delhi, the nation's capital. In addition to this, Noida is home to numerous chemical businesses. We believe that this is the ideal time to make an investment in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Infrastructure has significantly improved in UP T Srinivasan, Managing Director of Mails System and Services, said that his company has been working in the defence sector for 27 years. "In the Automated Test Systems for the Army manufacturing sector, we are doing fantastic work. Our company is interested in investing in the Defence Corridor being built in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a lot of changes have taken place in Uttar Pradesh. The cities of UP are now cleaner than they were previously, and the road infrastructure has also improved significantly. Our company is very excited to invest with the Government of Uttar Pradesh."