Wanted posters for missing Cong leader surface in Surat amid rumours of likely defection to BJP

Surat: Wanted posters for Congress leader Nilesh Kumbhani have been put up across Surat, labeling him a "murderer of democracy" and a "traitor."

Amid rumours of Kumbhani's potential defection to the BJP, Congress supporters have staged protests outside his now-vacant residence, denouncing him as a "betrayer of the people."

The posters, prominently displayed on the Hirabaug Bridge, were installed by former Corporator Dinesh Kachadiya. They urge the public to confront Kumbhani over his actions.

This public display of dissent follows the controversial disqualification of Kumbhani's Lok Sabha candidacy by Surat Collector and Returning Officer, Sourabh Pardhi, amid claims of inconsistencies in his nomination documents.

Kumbhani has since become unreachable, sparking concern among his party colleagues and supporters.

"He is neither at his home nor available on calls. He hasn’t contacted party members since the election of Mukesh Dalal," reported a Congress party worker.

The situation escalated after Mukesh Dalal from the BJP was declared the winner unopposed in Surat, a result that came into place after all rival candidates, including those from major parties like the BSP, mysteriously withdrew their nominations.

Returning Officer Sourabh Pardhi had rejected Kumbhani's nomination papers and that of his substitute, citing discrepancies in the signatures of their proposers.

The controversy has fueled allegations of electoral manipulation by the BJP, with Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil condemning the episode as a "murder of democracy" and suggesting that the nomination process was sabotaged.