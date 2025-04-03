Waqf Bill prospective: Rijiju

New Delhi: The Union government anticipates a transformational impact within a year, with widespread support from common Muslims. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasised that the Waqf Bill is prospective, not retrospective, and will not seize anyone’s property. He criticized misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), urging opponents to apologize.

Rijiju clarified that state governments will have full authority over Waqf boards as land is a state subject, and the Central government will have no control.

A special provision ensures that tribal lands cannot be declared as Waqf property. He described Section 40 of the original Act as "draconian," as it allowed Waqf Boards to unilaterally investigate and declare properties as Waqf.

He cited past misuse of the law, including a gurdwara in Haryana and 600 families' properties in Kerala being declared as Waqf. This has led several organizations, including Christian groups, to demand immediate implementation of the revised Act. The Limitation Act, 1963, will now apply to Waqf property claims, curbing prolonged litigation.

Key provisions include reducing Waqf institutions' mandatory contributions from 7% to 5% and requiring state-sponsored audits for those earning over Rs 1 lakh. A central portal will automate Waqf property management for improved transparency.

The Bill restores pre-2013 rules, allowing Muslims practicing for at least five years to dedicate property to Waqf. Women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

Additionally, a senior government officer, rather than Waqf tribunals, will adjudicate disputes over government properties claimed as Waqf, ensuring impartiality and efficiency in property disputes.