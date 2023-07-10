Watch Odisha Television Launches State's First AI News Anchor, Lisa | OTV

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Television Limited (OTC) has unveiled the state's inaugural AI news anchor, Lisa, as part of their effort to enhance service output through artificial intelligence (AI). Developed in collaboration with a Mumbai-based startup, Lisa has the ability to deliver news updates in multiple languages. Currently, the AI bot will present news in Odia and English on the TV network's channel and digital platforms. Additionally, Lisa will maintain an active presence on popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

According to OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda, the AI anchor represents a significant milestone in television journalism. It is the first AI anchor in the free-to-air regional television broadcasting arena and the first Odia news anchor. She further expressed the potential of AI as a valuable partner in performing repetitive tasks and data analysis, enabling news professionals to focus on exploring new angles and delivering higher-quality news content.

Litisha Mangat Panda, OTV's digital business head, views the AI anchor as a groundbreaking development in the state's media landscape. She anticipates that the ongoing AI revolution will extend to television and digital news broadcasting.