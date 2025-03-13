Water supply crisis, DJB issues advisory

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi may face water supply disruptions in the coming days as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced maintenance work on pipelines and underground reservoirs. The board has advised residents to store water in advance and use it judiciously during the affected period.

According to DJB, cleaning and repair work will be conducted at the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant, along with maintenance of underground reservoirs. As a result, water supply will be interrupted on March 14 and from March 16 to 20 in several parts of the city.

Areas likely to be affected include Nangloi, Mundka, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihar Vihar, Ranhaula Village, Vikas Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Matiala, Hastsal, and surrounding colonies.

Additionally, on March 19, water supply will be impacted in Dwarka, Madhu Vihar, Raja Puri, Mahavir Enclave, and Sector-9, due to the annual cleaning of clarifiers and underground reservoirs at the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant. Residents in these areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance.

For emergency water supply, Delhi Jal Board has provided helpline numbers for requesting water tankers: Palam area: 011-269578515,Vasant Kunj area: 011-26873286, 857409377.

Residents are urged to plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience during the scheduled maintenance period.