WCD Minister Atishi launched 'Khel Pitara' kit for Anganwadi children

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Friday, spoke to more than 5000 Anganwadi workers and encouraged them to bring an education revolution to Anganwadi centers as well. Atishi stated, "It is encouraging to see a large number of Anganwadi workers come together to ensure that every child in Delhi gets quality early childhood education, during their interaction with the Anganwadi workers.This gives me hope that we will work together and give a bright future to every child of Delhi. She said that the 'Khel Pitara' kit would prove to be very important in this direction. The kit contains a host of toys, puzzles, books and interesting objects for the all round development of the child.She said that this kit has been designed after a lot of research. It includes interesting books, puzzles, games and toys to help children learn through fun activities.

She continued by saying people often buy expensive toys and books for children in the family or acquaintances. However, since many of the children who attend anganwadis come from very low-income homes, their parents or relatives cannot afford to buy expensive toys for the kids.Therefore, I am pleased that such intriguing Early Childhood Education Kits are being provided to every Anganwadi of the Delhi Government to help the children coming here develop holistically.

The WCD minister stated, "Each Anganwadi worker present here knows how curious children are when they come to the Anganwadi at the age of 1-6 years." They have a strong curiosity about everything. A child's brain develops most rapidly between the ages of 0 and 6 years, according to research. Therefore, it is the duty of each and every Anganwadi worker to ensure that the children who attend their Anganwadi center receive the greatest education possible in order for them to succeed as APJ Abdul Kalam, Kalpana Chawla, AR Rahman, and Rabindra Nath Tagore.

She spoke to the Anganwadi workers and stated, Don't assume that there are 20 or 40 children in your Anganwadi when you visit; instead, keep in mind that the future of the nation is sitting in my Anganwadi, and it is up to you to shape their future.

Minister Atishi reaffirmed the promises made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the launch of the kit, saying, "As the CM promised, we will now send our Anganwadi workers for training in national and international institutes, like Delhi government school teachers." In addition, efforts will be made to lighten the workload of other tasks so that the Anganwadi workers can devote the majority of their time to the children's growth.