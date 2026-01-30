We are on same page, says Tharoor after meeting Rahul

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for redressal of his grievances, after which he said, "all is good" and "we are all on the same page", signalling a rapprochement with his party ahead of the crucial Kerala Assembly polls.

The meeting in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House complex lasted for over an hour and forty-five minutes. "We had a discussion with my two party leaders, the LoP and the Congress president.

We had a very good, constructive, positive discussion," Tharoor said. "All is good and we are moving together on the same page. What more can I say," he told reporters after the meeting.