We are ready for next battle

New Delhi: If India is forced into a new battle, our forces are ready for it, said Air Marshal A K Bharti on Monday, shedding light on the takeaways from 'Operation Sindoor' and combat readiness for future operations.

Addressing the media on 'Operation Sindoor', Air Marshal Bharti said this battle was different from the previous ones but "we were ready" and “we were trained for it, we were equipped for it”.

“Technological advancements are taking place and we and our adversaries are part of it. But we are ready for it and for future battles,” he said.

Air Marshal Bharti also quoted a couplet from Ram Charit Manas to indicate the deliberate escalation by Indian forces to send a stern warning to Pakistan.

The couplet ‘Bhay bin hoye na preet (there is no love without fear)’, emphasises the importance of fear in fostering relationships with respect. Earlier, Director General of Military Operations Rajiv Ghai said the multi-layered counter drone and air defence grid proved to be the decisive shield that foiled all Pakistan air attacks on the night of May 9 and 10 during 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Defence official said they were already anticipating an air attack due to which they put in place a multi-layered counter drone and air defence system.

Justifying the logic behind 'Operation Sindoor', DGMO Ghai said the vessel of Pakistan’s sin became full to the brim with the Pahalgam terror attack and the time had come to teach the neighbouring state a lesson. Air Marshal Bharti also criticised the Pakistani military for not appreciating India’s intent of limiting its offensive against terrorists.

“Our fight was against terror and on May 7 we hit only terror hubs but the Pakistani Army converted it into its own fight by supporting terrorists,” he said.