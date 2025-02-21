We will fulfil every guarantee: Delhi's new Cabinet begins work, focusses on public welfare

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's new Cabinet has begun working with a focus on fulfilling its commitments and ensuring public welfare.

Newly-appointed Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday outlined the Delhi government's priorities, emphasising initiatives for clean water, clean air, and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to IANS he remarked, "We have started working on providing clean water and air from the very first meeting, along with implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Additionally, we have resumed the process of providing subsidy cylinders to benefit the people."

He stressed that the government's main focus is on fulfilling its commitments and ensuring public welfare.

When asked about the performance of the previous Delhi Food and Supply Minister, Imran Hussain, Sirsa took a measured approach. "Our focus is on positivity. The people of Delhi faced several challenges under 'AAP-da' for many years, and we are committed to freeing them from those difficulties.

"If any wrongdoing has taken place, appropriate action will be taken. However, our priority is not targeting individuals but ensuring Delhi’s development," he explained.

Meanwhile, Minister Ashish Sood reaffirmed the BJP-led Delhi government's commitment to providing free medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh per citizen.

"This was a key promise made to the people, and we are actively working toward its fulfilment. Every guarantee given by Modi Ji will be honoured," Sood assured.

Amid these developments, former Delhi CM Atishi raised questions about the BJP's pre-election promise to provide monthly financial assistance to women.

Posting on X on Thursday, Atishi wrote, "BJP's Delhi government started cheating the people of Delhi from the very first day. Before the elections, PM Modi and all BJP leaders had promised that in the first Cabinet itself, they will pass a scheme to give Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi. But today the first Cabinet meeting was held and no decision was taken on this. It is sad that a woman Chief Minister broke her promise to women on the very first day."

Responding to this on Friday, Ashish Sood clarified the BJP’s stance, "The Bharatiya Janata Party does not make hollow promises like AAP. To implement any scheme, thorough planning is required, and our Chief Minister is working swiftly. Soon, the public will hear concrete updates on this matter."