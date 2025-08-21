We will make it an Act: G Kishan Reddy counters Oppn over Bill to sack jailed PMs, CMs

New Delhi: As Opposition parties sharpened their attack on the government over the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill — branding it “unconstitutional" with "potential for misuse against political opponents", Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the government was determined to pass the legislation and “make it an Act.”

The Opposition has alleged that the ruling BJP intends to misuse central agencies, frame non-BJP Chief Ministers, send them to jail, and destabilise elected state governments.

However, the Union government has defended the Bill, arguing that it aims to “elevate declining moral standards” and uphold integrity in politics.

The amendment empowers Governors of states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to sack a Chief Minister or minister if they remain in jail for 30 days, even without conviction.

Speaking to IANS, G Kishan Reddy said, “The Bill presented will now go to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. We will make this Bill into an Act after seeking suggestions from wise people across the country, including constitutional experts, legal experts, and political leaders. Yesterday, Amit Shah presented it in the Lok Sabha, and today, he will place it before the Rajya Sabha.

"However, I want to ask the Congress — what is your problem? You govern only three states. The Prime Minister is ours; we are in power in many states. If anyone should worry, it should be us. Yet, guided by ethics, we have brought this Bill.”

Recalling the past, Reddy pointed to the Congress’ handling of the Lalu Prasad Yadav case.

“When Lalu Yadav was facing resignation as Bihar CM, the Congress passed an Ordinance to save him. At that time, Rahul Gandhi tore it up in public. Now we will pass this Bill and make it an Act. We are committed to bringing ethics and maintaining integrity in politics,” he said.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three pivotal Bills in the Lok Sabha, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The proposed legislation mandates the removal of Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers if arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on charges carrying a punishment of five years or more, even without conviction.

Alongside this, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were also tabled. All three were referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee following a voice vote.

The Constitution Amendment Bill specifically seeks to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA of the Constitution, creating a clear legal mechanism for removal. As per its provisions, the President will remove the Prime Minister, Governors will remove state Chief Ministers, and Lieutenant Governors will remove Chief Ministers of Union Territories.

If no resignation or removal order is issued by the 31st day of custody, the office will automatically fall vacant on the 31st day. However, reappointment will be permitted once the leader is released.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned soon after the Bills were referred to the committee, with heated exchanges continuing across the political spectrum.