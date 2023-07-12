  • Menu
Weekend dampner. IMD predicts rains in Delhi on 15 and 16

Representational Image
Representational Image

Highlights

Monsoon rains lashed Delhi-NCR last week.In the month of July, Delhi's 41-year rainfall record was broken.The Meteorological Department predicts rain in the following week as well.

New Delhi: Monsoon rains lashed Delhi-NCR last week.In the month of July, Delhi's 41-year rainfall record was broken.The Meteorological Department predicts rain in the following week as well. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for rain on July 15 and 16.Temperatures have dropped as a result of the heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department observed little rain in Delhi on Wednesday.

As a result, the maximum and lowest temperatures in the city stayed at 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD predicts rain for the next six days.On Saturday and Sunday, moderate to heavy rain may fall in several areas of Delhi. The temperature will fall throughout this time.

