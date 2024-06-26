Live
West Bengal Cabinet Approves 552 New Vacancies
Highlights
The West Bengal Cabinet has approved filling 552 vacancies across various departments, including education, animal resources development, and home
The West Bengal Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned the filling of 552 vacancies in different departments, an official confirmed.
These positions include 35 roles in the education department, 270 in the animal resources development department, and 100 in the home department, according to the official. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also saw an appeal for ministers to assume greater responsibility in regions where Lok Sabha election outcomes fell short of Trinamool Congress' expectations.
Banerjee further urged her colleagues to enhance their public relations efforts, the official added.
