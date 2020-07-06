Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday held a high-level meeting with the representatives of Kolkata's film and television industry to resolve the crisis over the ongoing indoor and outdoor shootings schedules.

Emphasising more on indoor shooting, Banerjee said: "We don't have the permission to allow outdoor shootings owing to the pandemic guidelines of the Government of India. But there are some alternatives too, maintaining the social distancing parameters. There are certain parks and lakes in and around Kolkata where outdoor shootings can happen. But we have to give more importance to indoor shooting given the current situation."

Banerjee also urged the members of the Indian Motion Pictures Association (IMPA) to organise shoots at the Rajarhat Eco Park and the Rabindra Sarovar Lake within the city which are now lying closed for visitors.

"You can organise your outdoor shootings there as these places are only open for morning walkers for a particular time and remain closed for the rest of the day. They can be an alternative option. You have to apply your mind to devise some techniques to get things done," she said.

The meeting between the CM and the representatives of the artistes' forum was held at the state secretariat, Nabanna. It was attended by director Arindam Sil, actors June Malliah, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, state minister Arup Biswas and members from the technicians' body.

Banerjee also urged the members of the film and television industry to hold virtual grooming sessions for actors and technicians. She promised all necessary support from the state government for the initiative.

"I also urge you to sensitive the audience about Covid-19 if that can be embedded into the narratives. People will easily understand that if they can see it. I just want to say no one should fear Corona. We just need to be careful," she said.