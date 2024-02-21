West Bengal govt seeks urgent listing of its suit against CBI probes in post-poll violence cases

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought an urgent listing of its suit filed in the Supreme Court challenging filing of FIRs and investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in cases of post-poll violence in the state.

Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal requested CJI D.Y. Chandrachud to direct listing of the matter on Wednesday or Thursday, adding that the suit has been adjourned multiple times.

However, the CJI Chandrachud-headed bench refused to pass any direction, saying that the matter will have to be mentioned before a bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai -- which had earlier issued notice in the suit.

Opposing the state government’s request for urgent listing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the hearing in the suit could wait for a few days and there is no urgency.

In its original civil suit under Article 131 of the Constitution, the West Bengal government has accused the CBI of proceeding with investigations and filing FIRs in cases of post-poll violence without getting the nod from the state government as mandated under the statute.

The Central agency has lodged multiple FIRs in cases of post-poll violence in the state.

The state government, in its plea, has sought a stay of investigation in the FIRs lodged by the CBI in pursuance of the Calcutta High Court order. The plea said that the general consent given to the CBI by the Trinamool Congress government had been withdrawn, and thus the FIRs lodged could not be proceeded with.