What are they trying to hide? BJP questions AAP over claims on CM's ‘Sheesh Mahal’

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana has raised doubts that Chief Minister Atishi and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal might have something to hide regarding the dispute over the hand over of the CM's residence.

“What are you trying to conceal? Why the hesitation in revealing the truth, especially when it concerns the hard-earned money of Delhi’s people?” Khurana told IANS.

Khurana criticised both CM Atishi and Kejriwal, stating that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been running a "shop of lies" and often claim they are victims of political vendetta.

He said that there is no permanent Chief Minister’s residence in Delhi as it is not a proper state but a Union Territory.

Citing his father, Madanlal Khurana, who was Delhi’s first Chief Minister, Harish Khurana mentioned that his official residence at the time was 33 Sham Nath Marg, which is now occupied by the Delhi Dialogue Commission.

Khurana emphasised that if CM Atishi wants the bungalow, she must follow the due process. “First, hand over the keys to the PWD. Only then can they re-allocate it. What are they trying to hide,” he questioned.

He stressed on following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and clarified that Delhi, being a Union Territory, has no permanent CM residence.

Khurana noted that CM Atishi's allotted residence is 17 AB Mathura Road, where she stayed for six years before moving to Motilal Nehru Marg.

After the house on 6 Flagstaff Road was sealed on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party posted photos of the new Delhi CM working surrounded by her packed belongings which were taken out from the 6 Flagstaff Road house during the day.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena on Wednesday had clarified that the owner of the house was the PWD which takes possession of the house when it is vacant, prepares its inventory and then allots it with a due process.

“Former CM Kejriwal pretended to vacate the house but did not give possession to the PWD. What was he hiding,” he questioned.

He said, this house has not been allotted to CM Atishi till now. Her allotted house is still 17 AB Mathura Road. How did two houses get allotted to her? He claimed that Atishi herself kept her belongings in that house without allotment and then removed them herself.

On Wednesday evening, the PWD sealed the former official residence of Arvind Kejriwal at 6 Flagstaff Road, referred to as ‘Sheesh Mahal’ as no proper procedure was followed for the handover. The PWD has put a double lock on the gate of the house.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, has claimed that CM Atishi was evicted from 6 Flagstaff Road and her belongings were thrown out.

Atishi had officially moved into the Chief Minister's residence at 6 Flagstaff Road on October 7, previously occupied by Kejriwal. She had held her first meeting at the residence, engaging with the employees and officials working there on that day.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, had moved to a bungalow on Feroz Shah Road in Lutyens Delhi, which has been allotted to Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Ashok Mittal.