What's it for Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti?

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Is TRS moving in the direction of launching 'Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), a new umbrella party to bring all anti-BJP parties on to one platform? Is that what Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao meant when he said on Saturday that soon there will be political sensation?

This is the hot topic that is under discussion in the political circles. It may be mentioned here that on its 21st anniversary the TRS had come out with its political agenda to float a new political party. It is also being speculated that TRS MPs may even resign from Parliament if the Centre does not allow Telangana to go in for external borrowings triggering a full-fledged war against the BJP.

A series of meetings KCR had with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, his visit to Punjab to meet the families of those who became martyrs in the Galvan faceoff with China and the families of the farmers who lost life during the agitation on the borders of Delhi opposing new farm laws, gives an indication of the swift moves being made by KCR.

Soon he may even convene a mega conclave of all anti-BJP parties at Hyderabad where a draft agenda could be presented and discussed.

The Chandigarh visit of KCR had given a glimpse into what is in his mind. It clearly indicates that both KCR and Kejriwal have concluded that they would be taking up the farmers' issues on a largescale.

KCR alleged that the Centre was forcing the state governments to fix meters to agricultural pumpsets. He said Telangana had refused to implement this. During his brief speech, he emphasized on the need for all farmers to unite once again and show their strength to the BJP government at the Centre. He assured to stand by them in any such agitation.

He also explained how Telangana had progressed in agriculture after it became a separate state. He said farmers' suicides had become a thing of past and agriculture became profitable.

He regretted that even 75 years after Independence such meetings had to be convened. He said it was time for all to ponder why the country was in such pathetic situation.