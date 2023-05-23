Live
Who is head of Parliament?
Who is head of Parliament? President or PM?
This is the new controversy that is raging in national capital. The Government has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new Parliament building.
Congress, TMC have been opposing it. Now AAP has also joined them. TMC and AAP have decided to boycott the inaugral ceremony. Congress is also likely to boycott the function scheduled to be held on May 28.
