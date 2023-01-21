  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Widespread light to moderate rain, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir

Widespread light to moderate rain, snow likely in J&K
x

Widespread light to moderate rain, snow likely in J&K

Highlights

The Meteorological office on Saturday predicted widespread light to moderate rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar: The Meteorological office on Saturday predicted widespread light to moderate rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 0.2, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 13.8 and Leh minus 15.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.1, Katra 5.7, Batote minus 0.5, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah also 0.2 as the minimum temperature.

Rain, snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X