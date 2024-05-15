Will expose BJP's black magic: AAP

New Delhi: In a bid to intensify its campaign, the AAP on Tuesday launched a new campaign ‘washing machine ka kaala jaadu’, promising to expose the BJP's anti-corruption poll plank and inform the common public about the truth of these claims.

During the campaign launch, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies to unfairly target opposition leaders and accused the BJP of recruiting individuals into the party despite facing corruption charges. Accusing the BJP of hypocrisy, AAP said, "We will tell the people about the truth of these claims."

Staging a play, AAP volunteers acted as ED-CBI, while some other AAP volunteers portrayed leaders such as Ashok Chavan, Hemant Biswa Sarma, Ajit Pawar, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, Hemant Soren, and Arvind Kejriwal. AAP accused that the ED-CBI action is targeting Opposition leaders through this campaign. Two boxes were made on the stage showing “washing machine” and “jail”. Leaders such as Ashok Chavan, Hemant Biswa Sarma, and Ajit Pawar were depicted as joining the BJP after undergoing a wash in a washing machine.

In contrast, leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain were depicted as going to jail. Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrated how the machine works. He mentioned that the BJP had conducted a six-month campaign accusing Himanta Biswa Sarma of being involved in the Saradha scam. "But then he was inducted in the BJP and all his sins were washed away," he charged. Gopal Rai mentioned that based on the indications following the four-phase elections, the BJP is projected to secure between 200 to 220 seats in the overall elections. “Our goal is to increase the campaign efforts for Delhi and other phases and oust the current government. Form an India coalition government in this country,” he said.