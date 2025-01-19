Live
Will Musk attend Maha Kumbh Mela?
Author Amish Tripathi extends invite
New Delhi: Bestselling author Amish Tripathi, who recently met Musk at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas, said he had invited the X boss to the Maha Kumbh Mela in a now-viral post on social media.
Tripathi, known for his mythological fiction, attended an exclusive event organised by the Indian Global Forum (IGF), led by founder Manoj Ladwa. The gatherings brought together prominent Indian business leaders, including OYO's Ritesh Agarwal.
Sharing a photo with Musk and the Indian delegation in a post on X, Tripathi wrote, "An invigorating hour spent with none other than @elonmusk, in an exclusive event organised by @manojladwa."
He added, "We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, and engineering amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!"
The post quickly stirred excitement online, with users thrilled at the idea of Musk being part of India's grand spiritual event.
Beyond spiritual talks, Musk also shared his views on India-US relations, calling the partnership "trending positive" and voicing support for lowering trade barriers between the two nations. Referring to India as "one of the ancient civilisations and a very great and very complex one," Musk engaged with Indian entrepreneurs on technology, innovation, and the future of global commerce.