Live
- ‘I Hate You’ review: Entertains romantic thriller lovers
- VPA handles record quantity of coils in Jan
- Champions of Change 2024 Award to AMR India Limited Group Chairman and Managing Director A Mahesh Reddy
- Not agreed to hand over projects to KRMB, govt clarifies
- Telangana cabinet meet today on Budget, key decisions expected
- JSP demands probe into ACA’s activities
- BRS MPs demand rollback of TS projects handover to KRMB
- Adobe Integrates Firefly AI and Lightroom into Apple Vision Pro
- TDP-JSP combine will triumph, Konathala exudes confidence
- Leaders of two families dominate politics in Srikakulam
Just In
Will pursue matter up to SC: AIMPLB
Highlights
New Delhi: The Varanasi district court arrived at the decision of allowing ‘puja’ in a Gyanvapi mosque cellar in ‘haste’, the All India Muslim...
New Delhi: The Varanasi district court arrived at the decision of allowing ‘puja’ in a Gyanvapi mosque cellar in ‘haste’, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Friday, asserting that it would pursue the matter right up to the Supreme Court.
Muslim organisations under the umbrella of AIMPLB also said they are seeking time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of their concerns.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS