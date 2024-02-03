  • Menu
Will pursue matter up to SC: AIMPLB

Will pursue matter up to SC: AIMPLB
New Delhi: The Varanasi district court arrived at the decision of allowing ‘puja’ in a Gyanvapi mosque cellar in ‘haste’, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Friday, asserting that it would pursue the matter right up to the Supreme Court.

Muslim organisations under the umbrella of AIMPLB also said they are seeking time from President Droupadi Murmu to apprise her of their concerns.

