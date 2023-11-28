Woman Agniveer trainee commits suicide in Mumbai; Navy orders probe

Mumbai: A woman Agniveer Logistics trainee from Kerala reportedly died by committing suicide at a women’s hostel in Malvani area of Malad west, a police officer said here on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Aparna V Nair, 20, was undergoing her navy training at the INS Hamla in Malad, and she may have resorted to the ultimate step owing to personal reasons, said an Investigating Officer.

Taking strong cognisance of the incident, the Indian Navy has ordered an inquiry.

“Regret to inform the unfortunate incident of the unnatural death of Aparna V Nair, Agniveer Logistics (F&A), 20, at INS Hamla, Mumbai on Nov. 27. An enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Indian Navy extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” said an official statement.

Senior Police Inspector, Malvani Police Station Chimaji Adhav said that the police have lodged an accidental death report, and further investigations are on into the motive behind the incident.

According to her roommate who returned to the room around 10.30 am on Monday, Nair apparently failed to respond to repeated knocks at the door.

Suspecting that something was amiss, the room partner informed the other girls and the hostel staff, who broke open the door and found Nair’s body there.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead on admission and later the police were summoned for the probe.

Police said Nair had arrived in Mumbai around two weeks ago for training and was living in a nearby private women’s hostel along with a couple of dozen other girls.