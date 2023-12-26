Woman Brutally Attacked And Burnt Alive Over Witchcraft Allegations In Assam's Sonitpur

In Assam's Sonitpur district, a 30-year-old woman named Sangita Kati was brutally assaulted with sharp weapons and subsequently burned to death on suspicion of practicing witchcraft, as reported by a police official on Monday.

Four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident, while two others remain at large. Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das stated that a search operation is underway to locate and apprehend the fugitives.

The assailant, Suraj Baghwar, a neighbor of the victim, reportedly brought in individuals from outside their Nij Bahbari village to carry out the attack. Allegedly in an inebriated state, the attackers tied up Sangita Kati's husband before setting her on fire.

The violent episode unfolded within the context of a longstanding dispute between neighbors over various issues, with Baghwar specifically accusing the victim of engaging in witchcraft.