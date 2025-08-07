Live
- Woman found dead near drain in Chittorgarh; family alleges rape, murder
- Two Naxalites carrying collective reward of Rs 11 lakh held in Chhattisgarh
- Delhi: Over 10k cops, anti-drone systems being deployed ahead of Independence Day
- New Tariffs of Up to 50% Take Effect Worldwide, Impacting Nearly Everyone
- ‘Jigris’ teaser to be launched by Sandeep Reddy Vanga tomorrow
- Fadnavis Announces Vantara's Plans to Set Up Rescue Centre in Kolhapur for Elephant Madhuri
- Putin says he hopes to meet Trump as White House presses for peace deal on Ukraine
- 40 Years On, School Friends Rekindle Bonds and Give Back to Alma Mater
- Congress Betraying BCs, Shielding Corruption: BJP’s Ramchandra Rao
- Shailesh Kumar Chourasia appointed new Manipur CEO
Woman found dead near drain in Chittorgarh; family alleges rape, murder
Woman found dead near drain in Chittorgarh; family alleges rape, murder The body of a woman, aged around 20, was found near a drain in the outskirts...
Woman found dead near drain in Chittorgarh; family alleges rape, murder The body of a woman, aged around 20, was found near a drain in the outskirts of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, with her family alleging that she was raped and murdered.
Preliminary investigation suggest that the accused, Bhupendra, met the girl in the market and took her to a room where he allegedly raped her, a police officer said.
"When her condition deteriorated, he called his friend and left for a hospital. They then abandoned her along the roadside as her condition worsened and later she was found dead," the officer said.
She was found near a drain in the Nimbhed road on Wednesday night. Based on the family's complaint, a case of rape and murder has been registered against the accused, police said.
"A case of rape and murder has been registered by the girl's family. They alleged that the girl had gone to market yesterday but did not return till late and her body found at night," they added.
Police said the location of the accused, who studies in Udaipur, has been traced and he will be nabbed.