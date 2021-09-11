Woman From Kerala Travelled 300Km To Meet Her Online Friend For The First Time And Got Gang Raped

On Friday, police in Kozhikode, Kerala, stated on Friday that a 28-year-old lady who travelled 300 kilometres to meet a man she met online was gang-raped by the man and his three friends.



According to police, the four drugged her, eventually started rapping her by turns, and recorded the incident, before dumping her near a private hospital. They threatened to post recordings and images of the assault on the Internet if she reported the assault to the police.

As per Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarshan, the suspects left her near the hospital as they were frightened she would die. He stated that her condition is presently stable.

However, the victim, who is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, provided the police with the contact number of the man she was in contact with as well as some other facts to assist them in locating the suspect.

According to police officer Sudarshan, two suspects, including P Anas, the man she met online and they recorded the short video streaming smartphone application TikTok, have been apprehended. While the police officer stated, they have some information concerning the absconding two, and they will be detain them shortly.

Meanwhile, the incident started months back as the woman is from Kollam in Kerala's south, had been in contact with Anas via social media for about two years. Anas insisted on meeting her and asked her to Kozhikode. On Thursday, she finally arrived. Then he moved her to a downtown flat, where his other friends later joined in. The accused assaulted the victim one by one after forcing her to consume alcohol and then some narcotics.