Woman Killed By Speeding SUV In Greater Noida; 17-Year-Old Driver Detained

A woman lost her life after being struck by a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, while she was walking along a roadside in Greater Noida. The incident occurred near the CRC apartment complex on Thursday and was recorded on CCTV.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Shilpi from Jatpura village in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, was residing in Bisrakh, Greater Noida. In the video footage, Shilpi is seen walking when the out-of-control SUV veers into her path, hitting her. The teen driver reportedly fled the scene following the accident.

The police have registered a case and sent Shilpi’s body for a postmortem examination. During the investigation, it was confirmed that a 17-year-old was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. The teenager has been detained for questioning, and authorities stated that appropriate action will follow upon completing the investigation.