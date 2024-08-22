Woman molested by boyfriend, jumps from coaching building

Prayagraj: A 22-year-old woman died of wounds after she jumped from a coaching centre building near the Aeroplane crossing here allegedly after a row with her purported boyfriend, police on Wednesday said.

The woman, Deepali Tripathi, was preparing for competitive exams and lived in Allahpur locality. Her father Bhupendra Nath Tripathi alleged that one Saurabh Singh, with three men, molested her at the coaching centre and forced her to jump from the corridor of the building, police said.

He said that on Tuesday, Deepali had gone to the University Road to buy a book but was accosted by Saurabh Singh, who snatched her mobile phone and threw it on the ground. He also alleged that Saurabh and his three friends beat her too, police said.

The entire incident was caught in a CCTV recording, they said. Colonalganj Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar Yadav, however claimed that Saurabh and Deepali were having an affair and there was a row between the two just before the incident over her purportedly dating another person. “Some person had told Saurabh that that victim was his girlfriend.

To confirm this, Saurabh met the girl on Tuesday morning at Aeroplane Square and both of them had an argument over this matter,” Yadav said. Deepali was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said. Police have taken the damaged mobile in their possession and arrested Saurabh Singh, he said.