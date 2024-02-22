Live
- Need to deepen economic engagement with India: Albanian Foreign Minister
- Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Renounces VIP Movement Privileges To Prioritize Common Citizens
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha Plans Decisive Action Amidst Farmer Protests: Latest Updates
- BJP Releases Documentary Exposing Alleged Atrocities In Sandeshkhali Amidst TMC Government Criticism
- PM Modi Affirms Commitment To Farmers' Welfare Amidst Historic Increase In Sugarcane Prices
- I&B Minister Anurag Thakur launches 4 portals to modernise media landscape
- New Rape Case Filed Against TMC Leader In Sandeshkhali Amidst Ongoing Controversy
- IPL 2024 Season Opener: Chennai Super Kings to Host Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Vodafone Idea board to consider fund raising proposal on Feb 27
- J&K Administrative Council approves Startup Policy 2024-27
Just In
Woman moves Kerala HC against husband, in-laws over 'instructions' on how to conceive male child
A woman has moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the Director, Pre-Natal Diagnostic Division and Additional Director, Family Welfare, to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action against her husband and in-laws for allegedly giving her instructions on how to conceive a male child.
Kochi: A woman has moved the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the Director, Pre-Natal Diagnostic Division and Additional Director, Family Welfare, to conduct an investigation and take appropriate action against her husband and in-laws for allegedly giving her instructions on how to conceive a male child.
She has sought action against them under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994.
In her petition, she points out on the first day after her wedding, a note was handed to her by her husband and his family on what needs to be done to conceive a good boy child and not a girl child.
Taking up the petition, the court orally remarked: "It is shocking to hear that such instances take place in Kerala also". Giving time to the respondents to take instructions in the matter, it added that the high court may not be the appropriate forum for considering the grievance involved in the plea.
The wedding took place in 2012 and in 2014, the woman delivered a girl child and since then has been having a tough time.