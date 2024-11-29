Women may be recruited in fire services

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the State government was contemplating to recruit women in the fire services and may bring about certain changes in the existing rules for the purpose. Majhi made the announcement at a programme to hand over the appointment letters to newly recruited firemen and fire truck drivers.

“The State government is contemplating to induct women in the fire services. For this, the State has to make some changes like amending ‘fireman’ position to ‘firefighter’ or ‘Agni Joddha’. This will facilitate women’s participation in the fire services,” he said.

On the occasion, Majhi handed over appointment letters to 826 firemen and 115 fire truck drivers.He said the State has a sanction for 3,832 firemen and 387 fire service driver posts.