Won't withdraw complaint against Amanatullah Khan over non-compliance of summons: ED to Delhi court

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday told a Delhi court that it will not withdraw the complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan for "non-compliance" of its summons in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan appeared through video conferencing before the judge on ED's complaint over non-compliance of its seven summons.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for ED Simon Benjamin further urged the judge to direct Khan to appear physically before the court.

The court has listed the matter for scrutiny on April 27.

Notably, the AAP legislator left the ED office in the national capital post-midnight on Friday after over 13 hours of questioning in the case. Recently, even the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea seeking anticipatory bail. The top court had voiced its displeasure over the MLA skipping ED summons.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court, who took cognisance of ED's complaint on April 9, had issued summons to Khan on ED's complaint.

On Saturday, SPP Benjamin said that the ED will not withdraw its complaint, unlike the application seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

"He committed the offence of non-compliance of summons; therefore, this complaint was filed," the SPP said.

About ED questioning the legislator recently, it is noteworthy that Khan had arrived at the ED office on Thursday at 11 a.m. after he was directed by the Supreme Court to join the probe, and he had left the agency's office post-midnight on Friday after over 13 hours of quizzing in the case.

The sources said that Khan was allowed to leave after questioning, however, he can be summoned again to join the probe.

The probe agency has alleged that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case by seeking anticipatory bail and evading investigation.

SPP Benjamin had earlier stressed on Khan's pivotal role in the matter, saying that his involvement surpasses that of other accused who have already been apprehended and charged.

The ED had cited Khan's non-cooperation as a hindrance to the conclusion of the investigation.

On March 11, the Delhi High Court refused anticipatory bail to the AAP legislator.

The allegation is related to Khan's alleged wrongful appointment as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ED had filed the chargesheet against Zeeshan Haider, his partnership firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui in the case.

The case pertains to a property worth Rs 36 crore in Okhla being allegedly acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, ACB, and the Delhi Police.

The ED said that the property was bought at Khan's behest, and presented with evidence of Rs 27 crore cash transaction.