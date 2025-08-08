World Commerce Day celebrated

Jharsuguda: Ghanshyam Hemlata Vidya Mandir celebrated World Commerce Day here under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating Markets.” The event highlighted the growing importance of commerce in today’s interconnected world and the need to ignite curiosity among students about the diverse opportunities the field offers.

The seminar featured insightful presentations by Class XI and XII students, covering various aspects of commerce including global trade, e-commerce, sustainable business practices and digital economy. The engaging sessions reflected students’ research, creativity and public speaking skills. The Guest of Honour, Maneswar Panda, Lecturer in Commerce, spoke on the role of commerce in nation-building.

Principal Sanjukta Das appreciated the students’ efforts and emphasised the need for practical learning through such academic activities. The event concluded with an interactive quiz session, certificate distribution and vote of thanks. The seminar fostered awareness, innovation and

collaboration among future commerce leaders.