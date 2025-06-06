World Environment Day organised at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala

Kapurthala: World Environment Day was observed at Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala with the launch of several programs dedicated to the protection of environment. This year, the theme of World Environment Day focuses on “End plastic pollution”. In this context, a tree plantation drive was carried out in RCF premises. On this occasion, S S Mishra, General Manager, initiated a campaign to keep the environment green by planting a sapling. On this occasion, officers and employees of RCF, Madumita Mishra, president RCFWWO & her team planted saplings of shade-giving trees. Civil, Quality and other departments of RCF participated in the program with enthusiasm and contributed to the tree plantation.

A rally was taken out to make the employees and their families living on the RCF premises aware about the plastic pollution in which Scouts and Guides participated under the Quality Department of RCF. The rally went around the entire premises and aimed to raise detrimental effects of plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices among RCF residents.

Banners were displayed and pamphlets etc. were distributed on this occasion.

A selfie booth installed at Shopping Centre to sensitise on environment protection gathered a large crowd.

Besides, a two-week campaign was conducted from 22nd May in which an extensive cleanliness drive was conducted daily in Workshop, Administrative Block and Township. Special Workshop, Training, Essay, Drawing & Quiz were conducted for school children on awareness of environmental issues. Nukkad Naataks based on environmental protection were presented by the RCF Cultural Society. To prevent pollution caused by plastic bags, sales centres for jute bags were also set up at various places.