Yasin Malik main shooter in firing on IAF personnel in 1990, says eyewitness
Jammu: A vital prosecution witness on Thursday identified JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik as the main shooter in the IAF personnel killing in Srinagar city in 1990.
On January 25, 1990, four IAF personnel, including a Squadron Leader were killed, and 22 others injured in a firing incident in Rawalpora area of Srinagar city when they were waiting for the staff bus to report for the day’s duties.
Former IAF man Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, an eyewitness, on Thursday identified Malik as the main shooter in Rawalpora firing on IAF personnel.
Malik was produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail in Delhi where he has been lodged after he was sentenced for life in another terror crime.
CBI counsel, Monika Kohli told reporters that Malik’s identification by an eye-witness as the main shooter in this firing incident is an important development.