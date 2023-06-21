Live
- PM Modi Receives A Hearty Welcome In New York From The Indian Diaspora
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 21-06-2023
- AP weather update: Moderate to heavy rains predicted across the state
- Revanth to meet Komatireddy ahead of meeting Ponguleti
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 21-06-2023
- Google fixes a bug that allowed WhatsApp to access Android mobile microphone
- Ruhani Sharma's HER Releasing Through Suresh Productions
- Karimnagar decked up for KT Rama Rao’s visit
- Moringa Techsolv inducts banking & technology industries veteran Prasanna Lohar as an advisory board member
- Musk says Tesla to come to India 'as soon as possible
Yoga will be mandatory in MP's schools, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Bhopal: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said yoga practive will be...
Bhopal: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said yoga practive will be mandatory in all schools of the state.
"I have decided that yoga practice will be mandatory in all schools in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan added.
Meanwhile, he appealed to people of the state Pradesh to take pledge to practice yoga every day.
"Yoga is not a small thing, it's being practiced in more than 180 countries. Yoga is not limited to any particular religion or caste, it's a subject of harmony," Chouhan said, while addressing the participants of yoga event in Jabalpur.
Vice-President Jagdip Dhankar, who was in visit to Madhya Pradesh and Governor Mangubhai Patel along with several ministers attended the yoga pratice programme in Jabalpur.
"The countries of the world have given wide support to this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a result, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day," Dhankar said on this occasion.
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, who also joined the yoga event here, hailed the Prime Minister for making yoga an international festival