Yogi Adityanath to develop Bundelkhand as hub for organic farming

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants Bundelkhand to be developed as a role model of organic farming.



He has asked officials to explore possibilities of organic agriculture and promotion of zero budget agriculture which will give new identity to this region.

Bundelkhand is no more considered as drought-hit backward area.

The chief minister, who reviewed projects worth over Rs 50 crore and other developmental schemes of Chitrakoot division through video conferencing, said that gone are the days when the Chitrakoot and Banda districts of the division were infested by dacoits.

"It is now time to turn Bundelkhand into a developmental hub," he stated.

Yogi Adityanath, according to the government spokesman, said that Chitrakoot is one of six nodes of Defence Corridor and it will be converted into a gateway of development in the near future, because the under-construction Bundelkhand Expressway starts from here.

He directed officials to fast track developmental works in the region and complete land acquisition for projects at the earliest.

The chief minister reiterated that all work should be completed within the timeline, maintaining quality norms.

He also asked officers and elected representatives to submit proposals of new schemes to the government, he added.

Yogi Adityanath said the there is a network of rivers and ponds in Bundelkhand and these are needed to be preserved and revived.

He said that apart from developmental works, the Bundelkhand has immense tourism potential which needs to be explored fully.

He pointed out that the revered Parikrama Marg in Chitrakoot is narrow which should be widened and more facilities should be provided for the pilgrims and devotees.

An action plan to link Rajapur, the birth place of Goswami Tulsidas, and Lalapur, from where Maharshi Balmiki departed for heavenly abode is also to be prepared.