Yogi calls for modernisation of UP Fire Department

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for the strengthening and modernisation of Uttar Pradesh’s fire department to meet the challenges of rapid population growth, industrialisation, and urbanisation.

Reviewing the department on Thursday, Adityanath noted that it must evolve into a comprehensive disaster management, rescue, and emergency response system, according to a statement.

The chief minister directed the formation of specialised units across regions to handle chemical, biological, and radiological emergencies, as well as incidents in super-high-rise buildings. He also called for equipping the force with state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel.

Adityanath further instructed the creation of new posts, including a district-level accounting cadre to improve administrative efficiency and financial transparency, along with additional positions at the state fire training college to enhance training and research quality.