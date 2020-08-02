Yogi cancels Ayodhya visit after minister dies

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled his scheduled Ayodhya trip on Sunday, following the demise of UP minister for technical education Kamla Rani Varun, after a prolonged illness.

Kamala Rani Varun, 62, was a legislator from Ghatampur Assembly segment and had been hospitalised in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to review the preparations and security arrangements being made for the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple which is going to be held on August 5.

He was also supposed to meet senior saints and seers during his visit.

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will take place around noon on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to participate in the function.

Ayodhya will be illuminated for three days from August 3 to 5 to mark the occasion and all residents have been asked to light diyas in their houses during this period.

'Akhand Ramayana Path' will be held in other holy cities including Mathura, Kashi, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur and Chitrakoot.

Meanwhile, unprecedented security arrangements are being made for the occasion and the borders of Ayodhya have been sealed.