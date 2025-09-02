Yogi govt approves 948 new posts in 3 state universities to boost higher education in UP

Lucknow, September 2: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has taken a significant step forward in higher education with the approval of 948 new posts across three newly established universities, including Guru Jambheshwar University in Moradabad, Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur, and Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur. This includes 468 temporary non-teaching positions and 480 outsourced posts. The government expects these appointments to strengthen the administrative and operational framework of the universities, enhance educational quality, and create new employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said: "Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks in higher education. The approval of new posts is a major step towards strengthening universities and positioning the state as a leader in education.

"Notably, the Chief Minister has consistently emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring both quality education and employment opportunities for the youth. The creation of new posts in universities is a concrete move to empower higher education and make the youth self-reliant," he added.

Each of the three universities has been allocated 156 temporary non-teaching posts, effective until February 28, 2026, with provisions for early termination if required. The positions span a wide range of roles, including pharmacist, electrician, junior engineer, stenographer, assistant accountant, junior assistant, lab technician, lab assistant, deputy registrar, assistant registrar, personal assistant, accountant, chief assistant, medical officer, and staff nurse.

Recruitment for these posts will be conducted through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, as well as through direct recruitment, promotions, and deputation.

In addition, each university will recruit 160 personnel through outsourcing, bringing the total to 480 positions across the three institutions. These roles include computer operator, cleaner, security guard, gardener, peon, driver, and library attendant. The outsourcing process will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner via the GEM portal, strictly following government directives issued by the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Department, Labour Department, and Personnel Department. All appointments will fully comply with reservation rules and established procedures.