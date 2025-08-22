Yogi slams Oppn for ‘narrow vision’, ‘prioritising’ their families

Etah: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of having a “narrow vision” that “hindered” the progress of both the state and the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of Shree Cement’s plant in Etah, the chief minister credited the district’s development to his government’s “clear policies and zero-tolerance approach” towards crime. Attacking the previous governments, he slammed both the Congress and SP, accusing them of having a “narrow vision” and prioristised their own families over the public good.

“Whether it is the Congress or Samajwadi Party, their vision never aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Due to the narrow vision of these parties, these people took everyone along but did development for their own families.

“As a result, the state and the country lagged behind, poverty increased and anarchy kept increasing due to their goons,” he said.

“There was no safety -- neither for businessmen nor for police stations,” he added.

He also spoke about India’s economic trajectory, claiming that the country was a leading economy in the 17th and 18th centuries but dropped to the 11th position by 2014.

Praising PM Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he said that India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy and will become the third-largest economy in the next two years.

“Remember when this country got Independence in 1947, from 1947 to 1960, this country was the sixth-largest economy of the world. Before that when we go to the 17th century, in the 17th and 18th centuries, this country was the number one economy in the world,” he said.

“Remember, first the Mughals looted, then the British destroyed and whatever was left after the Mughals and the British, the Congress and Samajwadi Party destroyed and created an identity crisis in front of the country and the state,” he added.

“UP has received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, out of which work on investment worth Rs 15 lakh crore has already started, creating employment for 60 lakh youths,” the chief minister said.

He added that 60,244 youths, including many from Etah, were recruited into the police on merit, without discrimination. Under Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojana, 70,000 young entrepreneurs have received interest-free and guarantee-free loans to establish their own enterprises.

The chief minister also highlighted Etah’s traditional identity, noting that bells and ‘ghungroos’ of Jalesar remain an integral part of worship in temples. Linking this cultural heritage with modern development, he said UP is preparing its roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ 2047.